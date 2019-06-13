Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia Lt. Gov. lawyers ask for sex assault investigation

June 13, 2019 9:46 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have sent letters to prosecutors in three states asking them to open a criminal investigation into sexual assault allegations against him.

In copies of the letter obtained Wednesday by news outlets, Fairfax’s lawyers asked district attorney’s offices in Virginia, Massachusetts and North Carolina to investigate “public and serious criminal” allegations made against Fairfax. He has denied the allegations and says any investigations will find no wrongdoing.

In February, two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault. One of the women said he made unwanted sexual contact with her at a 2004 Democratic National Convention. The other says he raped her at Duke University in 2000.

Fairfax previously asked the FBI to investigate the allegations. News outlets report the prosecutors have yet to respond.

Advertisement

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|14 35th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
6|14 Getting Back 2 Business Small Business...
6|14 Open House for Prospective Students at...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

The Army is celebrating its 244th birthday

Today in History

2017: Five shot, including lawmaker at congressional charity baseball game

Get our daily newsletter.