The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Virginia police say officer shot, killed sword-wielding man

June 27, 2019 9:42 am
 
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a police officer shot and killed a man who wielded a sword and tried to attack them.

News outlets obtained a release by Timberville police that said the agency responded to a domestic situation at a home Wednesday night. Investigators say 50-year-old Michael S. Norquest had barricaded himself inside the home and reportedly attacked an officer with a sword when the officer entered. The officer shot Norquest, who died on the scene.

News outlets report the officer was brought to the hospital, where he was treated for serious injuries and was later released.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office is investigating the shooting. It’s unclear if the officer was placed on leave.

The Associated Press

