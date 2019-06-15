Listen Live Sports

War college’s 1st female president looks forward to serving

June 15, 2019 8:20 am
 
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The first female leader of the U.S. Naval War College says she’s humbled by her selection as college president and looks forward to serving in that role.

Rear Adm. Shoshana Chatfield, a helicopter pilot who heads a military command in Guam, was named as the 57th president Friday. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer called her a “historic choice.”

Rear Adm. Jeffrey Harley was removed as president Monday after The Associated Press reported he was under investigation for questionable behavior and more than a year after the initial complaint was filed.

Chatfield told the AP in a statement Saturday it has been an honor serving with the service members and civilians at Joint Region Marianas, and a privilege working with Guam’s governor and community.

She’s looking forward to serving the Navy, faculty and war college students in Rhode Island.

