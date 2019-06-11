Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Yemen’s Houthi rebels launch attack drones into Saudi Arabia

June 11, 2019 12:46 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels said on Tuesday they launched at least two drones targeting a southwest Saudi city that’s home to an air base.

The Houthis’ Al-Masirah satellite news channel reported the rebels launched Qasef-2K drones to strike the city of Khamis Mushait.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency reported Tuesday, quoting military spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki, that soldiers “intercepted” two drones launched by the Houthis.

The Iranian-allied Houthis increasingly have targeted the kingdom with bomb-carrying drones.

Advertisement

Khamis Mushait, some 815 kilometers (510 miles) southwest of the capital, Riyadh, is near the kingdom’s border with Yemen.

        Insight by Carbon Black: Learn best practices for cyber threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics in this exclusive executive briefing.

The conflict in Yemen began with the 2014 takeover of the capital, Sanaa, by the Iran-backed Houthis. A Saudi-led coalition allied with Yemen’s government has been fighting the rebels since 2015.

The civil war in the Arab world’s poorest country has killed thousands of civilians, left millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushed the country to the brink of famine.

In December, both sides signed a U.N.-brokered peace deal in Stockholm, Sweden under mounting international pressure.

But an international charity said on Tuesday that violence in Yemen has continued unabated since then.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said the violence has displaced a quarter of a million Yemenis in the past six months.

“The Stockholm Agreement remains nothing but ink on paper if warring parties and their backers do not act now,” warned Mohamed Abdi, the Norwegian Refugee Council’s Yemen country director.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed it newsletters and be the first to read the latest from Mike Causey, Tom Temin, and the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

The deal included a cease-fire and a mutual withdrawal from the key port city of Hodeida, which handles 70 percent of Yemen’s food imports and humanitarian aid, as well as the two smaller ports in the provinces.

But the deal was vague on who would control Hodeida’s strategic ports after the withdrawal, saying only that a “local force” would take over. The rebels said last month they withdrew their forces from Hodeida, a claim disputed by the internationally recognized government.

The Norwegian Refugee Council said over 26,000 people were made homeless in the port city since the signing of the agreement.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|11 AWS Public Sector Summit 2019
6|12 Haas CNC Demo Day
6|12 FireEye AWS Breakfast Briefing
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Decorated Sgt. Maj. Michael Grinston to become 16th Sergeant Major of the Army

Today in History

1987: President Reagan challenges Soviet leader to 'Tear down this wall'

Get our daily newsletter.