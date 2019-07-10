Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

10 Things to Know for Today

July 25, 2019 5:32 am
 
2 min read
Share       

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT’S NEXT AFTER MUELLER HEARINGS

Democrats have multiple investigations of Trump underway that don’t require cooperation from the White House or the Justice Department.

2. PUERTO RICO GOVERNOR TO STEP DOWN

Advertisement

Ricardo Rosselló will resign Aug. 2, conceding power after furious protests touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

3. NORTH KOREA FIRES SHORT-RANGE MISSILES INTO SEA

The first weapons launches in more than two months come as Pyongyang and Washington struggle to restart nuclear negotiations.

4. ‘A PIVOTAL MOMENT IN OUR COUNTRY’S HISTORY’

Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting as Britain’s prime minister, pledging to break the Brexit impasse that brought down predecessor Theresa May.

5. WHERE HURRICANE FUNDS ARE AT A TRICKLE

North Carolina storm survivors are frustrated with the slow spending of federal long-term housing recovery funds.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

6. HUNDREDS OF US RETURNEES DUMPED IN MEXICO’S MONTERREY

The mass busings are a practice not seen before as Mexico tries to handle the 20,000 or so returnees it’s received since January.

7. IN A SMALL ARKANSAS TOWN, ECHOES OF A CENTURY-OLD MASSACRE

Elaine was the site of one of the largest racial mass killings in U.S. history and residents are split on whether a memorial or reparations would deliver justice.

8. HOW UAE TROOP DRAWDOWN IMPACTS YEMEN’S WAR

The United Arab Emirates is pulling out thousands of troops in Yemen to boost peace talks with rebels who control part of the country.

9. HOME-DELIVERED MEALS COULD SAVE MONEY FOR MEDICARE

A study says the U.S. government could save $1.57 for every dollar spent if it delivers free healthy meals to frail seniors after a hospitalization.

10. RAPPER A$AP ROCKY CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

The Grammy-nominated artist has been in custody as Swedish authorities investigate a fight he was allegedly involved in before appearing at a music festival.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth