The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Afghan official: Taliban suicide blast hits police, kills 3

July 27, 2019 1:18 am
 
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says at least three police officers were killed when a Taliban suicide bomber targeted a district police headquarters in eastern Ghazni province.

Ahmad Khan Serat, provincial police chief’s spokesman, says the explosion on Saturday morning in the Ab Band district also wounded 12 policemen.

He says the Taliban, who control much of the province, used a stolen military Humvee in the attack, which partially destroyed the headquarters.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the bombing.

The Taliban hold sway in around half of Afghanistan and launch daily attacks across the country, mainly targeting Afghan security forces.

On Thursday, also in Ghazni province, an hours-long gunbattle between the Taliban and Afghan security forces in the district of Khogyani killed the district police chief and three other officers.

