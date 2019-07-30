Listen Live Sports

Alabama K-9 who died after drug contact honored at memorial

July 30, 2019 4:14 pm
 
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama K-9 who died after coming into contact with a narcotic during a prison contraband search has been honored with a 21-gun salute and commendation from Gov. Kay Ivey.

The 4-year-old Malinois named Jake was honored Tuesday at a memorial service at the Staton Kennel Complex in Elmore.

The K-9 became ill in mid-July after encountering a powdery synthetic street drug known as flakka during a routine contraband sweep.

Jake was remembered as both a “knucklehead” and the best narcotics-sniffing dog in the state.

Officials are still investigating the source of the narcotic at the facility and expect to bring charges in the coming months.

The Department of Justice noted in an April report that drugs are among the biggest problems in Alabama’s embattled prison system.

