The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Algerian senator arrested in anti-corruption sweep

July 7, 2019 9:11 am
 
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — An Algerian senator close to ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has been jailed on accusations of corruption.

State television announced that a Supreme Court judge ordered Djamel Ould Abbas incarcerated in Algiers on Sunday after several hours of questioning for alleged wrongdoing when he was government minister during Bouteflika’s first term, 1999-2004.

Accusations include falsifying official documents and abusing his office for personal enrichment, according to the state television report.

Abbas, vice president of Algeria’s Senate, has not publicly commented on the accusations. He relinquished his parliamentary immunity amid growing political pressure over the case.

He is the latest of several high-profile figures arrested in an anti-corruption sweep since Bouteflika was pushed out of office in April by mass protests backed by Algeria’s army chief.

