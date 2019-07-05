Listen Live Sports

Anti-ICE graffiti spray-painted on Michigan Capitol

July 5, 2019 4:00 pm
 
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are investigating anti-U.S. government vandalism to the Michigan Capitol.

The Detroit News reports someone spray-painted “STOP ICE” on the 140-year-old building early Thursday. It follows similar graffiti directed against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement twice found last month on the Michigan Republican Party headquarters.

The graffiti comes amid debate over a possible nationwide immigration sweep to deport people living in the country illegally.

Michigan State Police officials say security cameras monitor the Capitol but they are pointed away from the building and didn’t provide enough detail to identify anybody involved.

Former Lt. Gov. Brian Calley called the vandalism “pointless,” noting on Twitter that state government has nothing to do with national immigration policy.

