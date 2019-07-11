Listen Live Sports

Appeals court to quickly consider Trump family planning rule

July 11, 2019 4:33 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court says it intends to quickly consider whether the Trump administration can impose new abortion-related restrictions on federally funded family planning clinics.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday issued an order in lawsuits brought by more than 20 states and health care organizations challenging the new rules. The rules include a ban on taxpayer-funded clinics making abortion referrals.

The appeals court also clarified that the government has the green light to impose the rules as the cases move forward. Some of the plaintiffs had believed an earlier decision from the court blocked the rules.

It doesn’t appear that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has yet taken steps to put the rules into effect.

