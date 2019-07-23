Listen Live Sports

Army reserve soldier killed when tree falls during storm

July 23, 2019 5:22 pm
 
BLACKSTONE, Va. (AP) — Military officials say an U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and two others injured when a large tree was toppled during severe weather in Virginia.

A statement from Fort Pickett on Tuesday says the soldiers were taking part in a training exercise on Monday when the incident occurred. Officials say the incident is under investigation, and the post is providing support to the unit involved.

According to the statement, no Virginia or Kentucky National Guard soldiers were involved in the incident.

Its website describes Fort Pickett as the home of the Army National Guard Maneuver Training Center that serves soldiers from the regional National Guard and other military units and soldiers. Its mission is, in part, to provide realistic and challenging training, and maintain physical security.

