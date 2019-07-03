Listen Live Sports

Attorneys general weigh in on LGBTQ employment cases

July 3, 2019 5:33 pm
 
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A coalition led by the attorneys general of Illinois and New York has filed a legal brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to ban discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity in hiring.

The brief comes ahead of oral arguments on three cases that may determine whether gays, lesbians and transgender people are protected from discrimination by existing federal civil rights laws.

Maine is among the states joining the brief filed Wednesday. State Attorney General Aaron Frey said the brief’s argument is “rooted in the fundamental principle of equal treatment” and that discrimination is unacceptable.

More than 200 corporations have issued a similar call.

Others joining the brief are California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.

