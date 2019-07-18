Listen Live Sports

Au pairs could soon learn whether they will get payments

July 18, 2019 12:59 am
 
DENVER (AP) — Low-paid childcare workers from around the world could soon learn whether they will be getting payments from a proposed $65.5 million class action settlement.

A federal judge in Denver is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on whether to grant final approval to the deal, which was announced in January.

The proposed settlement covers nearly 100,000 young people, mainly women, who came to the United States to work as au pairs from 2009 to late 2018. However, only those who filed claims are eligible to get payments, which are expected to average several thousand dollars each.

The deal also requires that agencies that connect au pairs with families notify both that au pairs can negotiate to be paid more than the minimum $195.75 a week required by the federal government.

