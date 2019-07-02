Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Authorities identify man shot and killed by Georgia police

July 2, 2019 11:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police officers in a northeast Georgia college town.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday in a news release that 23-year-old Aaron Hong was killed by Athens-Clarke County police Monday.

The GBI says two officers responded to reports of a man causing a disturbance with a butcher knife at an apartment complex. The GBI says Hong appeared to be injured and confronted officers when they arrived and ignored commands to drop the knife.

The GBI says Hong charged an officer, who fired multiple times and hit Hong. When Hong got back up and tried to grab one of the officers’ weapons, the second officer fired multiple times.

Advertisement

Hong died from his wounds. One officer suffered minor injuries.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.