Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bahrain activists say 22-year-old man dies after protest

July 29, 2019 4:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Bahraini activists say a young man died after participating in protests against the execution of two men whose trial drew concern from U.N. human rights experts.

The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says Mohamed al-Miqdad died on Sunday at a hospital after being found unconscious on the street shortly after protests against the executions on Saturday. The group says there were clashes at the protests with police firing tear gas, but that activists have been unable to verify the circumstances of his death.

In response to an Associated Press query, the government said a medical report confirms illness as cause of death for the 22-year-old.

Monday’s statement says the individual died “due to natural causes” and that police confirmed that the circumstances leading to his death are not suspicious.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA