Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore deputy commissioner and wife robbed at gunpoint

July 23, 2019 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Police say one of Baltimore’s newest deputy police commissioners and his wife were robbed at gunpoint.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Deputy Commissioner Daniel Murphy and his wife were approached by four men in an SUV at about 9 p.m. Friday near Patterson Park.

Police say the men announced it was a robbery, showed a gun and fled with a wallet, a purse, cash and multiple cellphones.

Police say no one was injured.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander