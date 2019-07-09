Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Baltimore launches marketing campaign to recruit police

July 9, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore has a new marketing campaign to try to recruit new officers to a police department plagued by corruption.

“Be a Part of the Greatest Comeback Story in America” is the name of a $200,000 marketing campaign announced Monday by Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

City officials hope the campaign will help fill the department’s ranks, particularly with more women, minorities and Baltimore residents.

Police spokesman Matt Jablow told The Baltimore Sun that the campaign refers to the rebuilding of the department and “the effort to repair our relationship with the community.”

Advertisement

The police department has been plagued by scandal, including federal convictions of officers accused of theft, drug trafficking and shaking down citizens and dealers.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.