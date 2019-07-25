Listen Live Sports

Baltimore police let 76 unresolved misconduct cases expire

July 25, 2019 8:49 am
 
< a min read
BALTIMORE (AP) — An investigation by a Baltimore newspaper revealed the city’s police department failed to investigate misconduct complaints against officers soon enough, causing about 75 such cases to expire without conclusions since 2016.

The Baltimore Sun reports emails obtained between detectives and supervisors show the department repeatedly failed to investigate noncriminal, administrative misconduct cases within the one-year limit. Some emails show officials expressing frustration with the lack of urgency in addressing the backlog. Internal Affairs head Maj. Stephanie Lansey-Delgado writes in one that a better tracking system is needed.

While criminal investigations of officers can extend beyond a year, administrative cases such as citizen complaints about dismissive behavior or internal complaints must be resolved within 12 months.

A police spokesman said Commissioner Michael Harrison recognizes the importance of correcting the problem.

