Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bankrupt US coal company secures short-term funding

July 20, 2019 2:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A U.S. judge has approved funding to allow a bankrupt coal company to maintain basic operations for a few days.

U.S. District Judge Frank Volk in West Virginia approved $2.9 million in debtor-in-possession financing Friday from two lenders to Milton, West Virginia-based Blackjewel LLC.

The money in part will allow Blackjewel to pay about 140 employees who remain at work in West Virginia, Wyoming and elsewhere.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the move will give the company a bit more time to find additional financing.

Advertisement

Without a longer-term solution, the company may be forced to sell properties, including its closed Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.