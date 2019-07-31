Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Barron Trump is latest to get gift horse from Mongolia

July 31, 2019 2:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a “Victory” for President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron.

The White House says Mongolia’s government has gifted the 13-year-old with a horse, which has been named Victory.

Press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the Trumps are “very grateful” for the horse, which will remain in Mongolia. Trump saw a photo and says the horse is “beautiful.”

Trump and Mongolia’s president, Khaltmaa Battulga, met at the White House on Wednesday. The country has a history of gifting its horses to dignitaries.

Advertisement

Donald H. Rumsfeld and Chuck Hagel received horses when they visited the landlocked nation when they were U.S. defense secretaries, as did then-Vice President Joe Biden.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Mark Esper, Trump’s new defense secretary, is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week as part of a trip to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'