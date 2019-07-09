Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Beverly Hills police get $1.1 million in harassment lawsuit

July 9, 2019 9:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A jury has awarded $1.1 million to four Beverly Hills police employees who said they faced harassment and retaliation from the police chief.

Jurors Tuesday found for three lieutenants and a civilian worker in a lawsuit naming Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli.

The suit also alleged Spagnoli made discriminatory remarks about employees’ ethnicities or religions but jurors rejected discrimination claims.

In December, however, the city paid $2.3 million to a retired captain who accused Spagnoli of making anti-Semitic remarks.

Advertisement

Spagnoli has denied being prejudiced but has acknowledged she was reprimanded by the city for some remarks and ordered to undergo sensitivity training.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

The city said it “remains committed” to the chief.

The city also announced it will pay $300,000 to settle an age discrimination lawsuit by a police forensic lab worker.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.