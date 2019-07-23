Listen Live Sports

Body cam video shows shootout at Baltimore addiction clinic

July 23, 2019 1:30 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — A camera worn by a police sergeant in Baltimore captured the exchange of gunfire between a suspect and police at an addiction clinic last week.

An unedited version of the video was shown to reporters Tuesday. Police are making public a version of the footage that shows the moments leading to the shootout and the aftermath, when an officer dragged the injured sergeant to safety.

The July 15 shooting left a lab technician and the gunman dead. Sgt. Billy Shiflett suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. A clinic employee was injured by shrapnel.

The video shows Shiflett and an officer entering the clinic and ordering Ashanti Pinkney to drop his weapon. Pinkney then fires his weapon and police return fire.

Shiflett was released from the hospital on Sunday.

