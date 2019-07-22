Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Bolton meets Japanese officials to discuss Iran, South Korea

July 22, 2019 4:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton has held talks with Japanese officials, presumably to discuss a U.S.-led military coalition to safeguard shipping in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the region.

Japan, whose use of force is limited to self-defense of itself and its allies under its pacifist constitution, is cautious about a military coalition.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he wants to learn more about Washington’s intentions before deciding if or how Japan can cooperate.

Bolton, after meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono on Monday, said they “covered a lot of ground,” but did not elaborate.

Advertisement

Japanese media said Bolton might also discuss an escalating spat between Japan and South Korea over trade and wartime labor issues.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate

Get our daily newsletter.