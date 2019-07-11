Listen Live Sports

California police chief leaves gun in restroom

July 11, 2019
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — A California police chief says she left her gun in a restaurant restroom and it was immediately stolen.

San Luis Obispo Chief Deanna Cantrell revealed her mistake in a video on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday.

Cantrell says within minutes she realized what she’d done and returned to the restroom, but the firearm was gone.

She reviewed restaurant security video and saw that three people had used the restroom. The first was a man who immediately left without ordering food. The other two were still in the restaurant and said they did not see the gun.

Cantrell apologized for her carelessness, saying her actions were irresponsible and dangerous and she expects to be held accountable.

Cantrell says she’s grateful that a child didn’t find the gun.

