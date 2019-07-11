Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Cambodia court charges 2 who protested gov’t critic’s murder

July 11, 2019 9:12 am
 
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia has formally charged two men in connection with protests marking the third anniversary of the killing of a prominent government critic.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Thursday brought charges of incitement to commit a felony against two of seven people detained this week in connection with the anniversary of the July 2016 shooting of Kem Ley. The other detainees were released without charges.

Kem Ley was killed at a store in Phnom Penh shortly after he spoke on radio about a report alleging that Prime Minister Hun Sen’s family had taken advantage of its connections for financial gain.

His convicted murderer said he acted because Kem Ley owed him money, but it was widely believed that the killing was politically motivated.

