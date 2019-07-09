Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Canada announces new protections for rare right whales

July 9, 2019 3:08 pm
 
The Canadian government is announcing new protections for endangered North Atlantic right whales following a string of deaths and entanglements involving the marine mammals.

Six of the whales have died in Canadian waters in the last several weeks, and necropsies show three of them appear to be due to vessel strikes. The Canadian government said three more whales have been found entangled in rope, and it’s unclear whether they will survive.

Transport Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada said Monday numerous new protections are designed to protect the animals. The protections include increasing surveillance, expanding slowdown zones and changing the rules that trigger fishing shutdowns.

The whales number only about 400. The American government has said the countries need to collaborate on better protecting the animals.

