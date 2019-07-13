Listen Live Sports

Canadian citizen detained in China amid diplomatic chill

July 13, 2019 6:57 pm
 
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s government says a Canadian citizen has been detained in Yantai, China, a step that comes amid tense relations between the countries.

Global Affairs Canada has not publicly provided details about the identity of the detainee, nor the reason for the detention.

Earlier this week, 16 foreign teachers and students and three Chinese were arrested on drug allegations in Xuzhou, about 370 miles southwest from the coastal city of Yantai. Global Affairs would not say whether the Canadian’s detention was related to those arrests.

Relations between China and Canada chilled in December when Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver on a U.S. arrest warrant.

After Meng’s arrest, China detained two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, for alleged spying.

