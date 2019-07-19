Listen Live Sports

Carnival pledges steps ongoing to curb ocean pollution

July 19, 2019 3:29 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — Carnival Corp. executives are pledging anew that steps are being taken to curb ocean pollution, which was the subject of a recent $20 million federal penalty.

Carnival outlined some of those steps at a hearing Friday before a pair of skeptical Miami federal judges. CEO Arnold Donald says the world’s largest cruise line is embracing a new culture of compliance with environmental laws from the top down.

Last month, Carnival admitted violating probation from a 2016 criminal pollution case as its ships continued to cause environmental harm around the world since then.

Senior U.S. District Judge Patricia Seitz urged Carnival not to revert to past practices but create an entirely new culture based on environmental compliance.

Carnival operates more than 100 ships across its nine cruise brands.

