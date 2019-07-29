Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Charge dropped over tackling white nationalist rallyer

July 29, 2019 6:39 am
 
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A disorderly conduct charge has been dropped against a Virginia woman who tackled an organizer of the deadly 2017 white nationalist rally in Charlottesville during a chaotic press conference.

The Daily Progress reports the charge against Phoebe Stevens was dismissed Friday as she has completed her community service requirements. Stevens was one of four people charged with assaulting Jason Kessler the day after the “Unite the Right” rally. Her charge was later downgraded through a court agreement, and she’s now eligible to have the charge expunged.

Stevens testified in 2018 that she attended Kessler’s conference even though she disagreed with his beliefs. She said she couldn’t hear him and so went to the front of the conference where she grabbed Kessler to “save” him from a surge of angry onlookers.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

