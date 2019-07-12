Listen Live Sports

Charges expected after Indiana police dog dies in crash

July 12, 2019 11:50 am
 
LARWILL, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a carjacking suspect is expected to face charges after a fiery collision involving a northern Indiana officer’s cruiser that killed a police dog.

State police say a Whitley County sheriff’s deputy was sitting in his cruiser after setting up stop sticks along an U.S. 30 intersection Wednesday when the suspect’s car collided broadside with his cruiser while trying to avoid the sticks.

Police say 31-year-old Clarence Shearer of Fort Wayne was booked Thursday at the Allen County Jail after he was treated for minor injuries.

Court records Friday don’t list a lawyer for him.

The deputy escaped unharmed, but officers couldn’t get the police dog out of the cruiser near the town of Larwill, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne.

