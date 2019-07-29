Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Charlottesville, Danville airports among 8 grant recipients

July 29, 2019 4:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Eight Virginia airports are set to receive more than $13 million in federal grant money for infrastructure improvements.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement late last week.

The recipient of the most grant money is the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport, which will receive about $3.7 million to expand an apron, the area where aircraft are parked.

The Danville Regional Airport will get about $3.6 million for the same purpose.

Advertisement

The other recipients are: the Culpeper Regional Airport, the Farmville Regional Airport, the Middle Peninsula Regional Airport, the Accomack County Airport, the New Kent County Airport and the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

This funding was granted through a Federal Aviation Administration program that provides grants for public-use airports considered significant to national air transportation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA