Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) — A church sign in Virginia is drawing attention over a message that says: “America: Love or Leave It.”

ABC 13 reported Tuesday that the sign is posted outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. The station reports hundreds of people have expressed support and opposition to it on social media.

Pastor E. W. Lucas says he wanted to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington. He said he plans to leave the sign up for a while after receiving favorable comments.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen who oppose his policies should “go back” to their home countries, though three were born in the U.S.

The freshmen lawmakers have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to “vilify” all people of color.

This story corrects wording to say “Love or leave it.”

