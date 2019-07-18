Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Church sign in Virginia says “America: Love or Leave It.”

July 18, 2019 1:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

APPOMATTOX, Va. (AP) — A church sign in Virginia is drawing attention over a message that says: “America: Love or Leave It.”

ABC 13 reported Tuesday that the sign is posted outside Friendship Baptist Church in Appomattox. The station reports hundreds of people have expressed support and opposition to it on social media.

Pastor E. W. Lucas says he wanted to make a statement about the political divisions in Washington. He said he plans to leave the sign up for a while after receiving favorable comments.

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that four Democratic congresswomen who oppose his policies should “go back” to their home countries, though three were born in the U.S.

Advertisement

The freshmen lawmakers have portrayed the Republican president as a bully who wants to “vilify” all people of color.

___

This story corrects wording to say “Love or leave it.”

___

Information from: WSET-TV, http://www.wset.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.