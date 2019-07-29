Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Contested NYC prosecutor’s race certified, but court is next

July 29, 2019 3:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s Board of Elections has officially certified Queens Borough President Melinda Katz as the winner of the hotly contested Democratic primary for Queens district attorney.

The board said Monday that Katz beat public defender Tiffany Cabán by 60 votes.

But Cabán is continuing with a legal challenge to get invalidated ballots counted.

Cabán’s campaign said it would be in court on Wednesday over more than 100 ballots excluded from the count.

Advertisement

Katz’s campaign has claimed victory and says the people of Queens have spoken.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

The board certified the results following a manual recount of more than 90,000 votes that ended last week, a month after the June 25 primary.

The primary winner is expected to win the general election in November.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA