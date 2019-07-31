Listen Live Sports

Court: Non-native Guam residents can vote on status with US

July 31, 2019 4:04 pm
 
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. appeals court has ruled that non-native residents of Guam should have a say about the territory’s future relationship with the United States.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this week upheld a 2017 ruling that said it’s unconstitutional to limit an advisory vote to those who are considered native inhabitants of the island.

The U.S. territory’s non-binding election would have given native Chamorro residents three choices: independence, statehood or free association with the United States.

The territory’s leaders would then present the results to the president and Congress.

A non-Chamorro resident sued in 2011 after his application to participate in the vote was denied.

