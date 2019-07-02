Listen Live Sports

Cyprus: More legal steps if 2nd Turkish ship starts drilling

July 2, 2019 8:15 am
 
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Cypriot foreign ministry official says Cyprus will take legal action if a second Turkish vessel starts gas drilling in waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.

The official, who spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because he’s not authorized to speak publicly, called Turkey’s claims on Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone “misleading, unfounded and legally wrong.”

In May, Cyprus issued “around 20” international arrest warrants against three companies supporting ongoing drilling by a Turkish ship 42 miles off Cyprus’ west coast.

The official said Cyprus is “determined” to do the same if the vessel ‘Yavuz’ starts drilling south of Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula.

Turkey says it’s protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in the breakaway north of divided Cyprus to the area’s hydrocarbon deposits.

