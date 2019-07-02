Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Czech, Russia aviation authorities extend access till Sunday

July 2, 2019 11:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Transport Ministry has temporarily granted Russian airlines permission to fly to the Czech Republic until Sunday, giving aviation authorities from the two countries time to settle their dispute over flight routes.

The ministry says it withdrew permits for Russian airlines after Russian authorities limited the rights of the Czech national carrier Czech Airlines to use the airspace over Russia’s Siberia for flights from Prague to Seoul.

It says it has temporarily parked that decision after Russia’s move Tuesday to give the Czech airline use of the route until July 7.

The ministry says it has no intention to block the flights but has “to protect the justified rights of Czech carriers.”

Advertisement

Prague’s international airport says four flights operated by Russia’s Aeroflot from Moscow to Prague were canceled Tuesday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.