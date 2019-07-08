Listen Live Sports

Dallas unveils memorial to police officers killed in 2016

July 8, 2019 11:34 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have unveiled a monument to five police officers killed in a sniper attack in downtown Dallas.

The sculpture showing the faces of the fallen officers was revealed in front of police headquarters Monday, three years and a day after a U.S. Army veteran opened fire on a peaceful protest.

Micah Johnson killed four Dallas police and one transit officer before authorities killed him using a robot-delivered bomb. The July 7, 2016, shooting is considered the deadliest day for U.S. law enforcement since the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The slain were Dallas officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, and Patrick Zamarripa, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson. Police Chief U. Renee Hall said Monday “it is always our responsibility to honor their life and their legacy.”

