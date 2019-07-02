Listen Live Sports

DC official to address council about ethics probe, FBI raid

July 2, 2019 7:50 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C., Council member and former District transit authority chair is set to address his colleagues about the recent FBI search of his home and a law firm’s investigation that found he violated Metro ethics.

The Washington Post reports Jack Evans will speak to the council Tuesday morning during an administrative meeting.

Evans’ home was raided by federal authorities last month. He resigned as chair of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board last week after acknowledging that he didn’t disclose a profitable conflict of interest. A federal grand jury is investigating his private consulting business.

The council may launch its own investigation of Evans. A vote is planned for next week on whether to remove him as chair of the Committee on Finance and Revenue.

___

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

