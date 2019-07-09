Listen Live Sports

Delaware chief justice Leo Strine hands in resignation

July 9, 2019 9:19 am
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chief justice of Delaware’s Supreme Court is resigning. Leo E. Strine Jr. is stepping down from the bench with more than half his term remaining.

The Delaware News Journal reports Strine handed in his resignation to Gov. John Carney Monday, saying he plans to retire in the fall. Officials did not detail why Strine plans to step down, and the newspaper reports he was on vacation and unavailable for comment.

Strine was appointed to the state’s highest court for a 12-year term in 2014, but is leaving with almost seven years remaining.

The paper says there were rumors of Strine’s departure when he didn’t hire legal clerks for the upcoming court calendar.

Gov. John Carney will soon begin the process to nominate a successor.

