Dem in NC US House race redo: $1.74M raised last quarter

July 10, 2019 6:46 pm
 
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Democrat in a special U.S. House election forced by a ballot-collection scandal reports raising $1.74 million in the three months ending in June.

The quarterly fundraising total means Dan McCready’s campaign has nearly $1.8 million to spend for September’s special election.

The April through June period included a Republican primary in which state Sen. Dan Bishop finished atop nine other GOP candidates in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

Bishop’s campaign didn’t respond to a request for similar fundraising figures. McCready spokesman Matt Fried wouldn’t release the full campaign fundraising report ahead of Monday’s federal deadline.

Last November’s election was voided after a political operative working for the former GOP candidate collected and could have tampered with mail-in ballots.

