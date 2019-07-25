Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Driver of Polish Parliament member beaten up in Brussels

July 25, 2019 8:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish member of the European Parliament says her driver was badly beaten up by three men as he was waiting to pick her up in downtown Brussels.

Beata Kempa said Thursday that she saw three men attack the unnamed driver, tug at his tie and damage his car as she was walking out of her hotel.

A former member of Poland’s right wing government, Kempa said the driver did not provoke the attack, while one of the attackers was very aggressive.

Kempa said she would testify before Brussels police.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Kempa assured him over the phone she was fine. He expressed hope that Brussels’ police will investigate.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|25 Maryland Outreach - Small Business...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth