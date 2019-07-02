Listen Live Sports

Drowned Maryland kayaker identified as Secret Service agent

July 2, 2019 9:23 am
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A U.S. Secret Service agent has been identified as one of four who died in incidents on Maryland waterways over the weekend.

News outlets report Special Agent Stephanie Hancock died when her kayak overturned in Annapolis’ Spa Creek on Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reports Natural Resources Police Capt. Melissa Scarborough says Hancock was kayaking with her boyfriend when her kayak capsized for unknown reasons. Scarborough said Hancock’s boyfriend abandoned his kayak and dove to rescue her. Another person joined the search, but their attempts were unsuccessful. Hancock’s body was recovered Saturday night.

Hancock had been with the U.S. Secret Service since 2007, last serving on the Presidential Protective Detail.

Three others died in separate water-related incidents over the weekend and at least one more remains missing.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

