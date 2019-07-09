Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Dutch court clears way for Holocaust memorial in Amsterdam

July 9, 2019 5:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has cleared the way for a monument to be built in Amsterdam commemorating victims of the Holocaust.

Tuesday’s decision ends a legal fight by a group of local residents to block construction of the memorial, which will include the names of 102,000 Jews, Roma and Sinti who were murdered in Nazi concentration camps during World War II.

Amsterdam Municipality granted permission for construction to start in 2017, but residents argued in court that it was too big for the location and could cause traffic and social problems.

The court has ruled that the city weighed up both sides of the argument and was entitled to issue the construction permit.

Advertisement

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.