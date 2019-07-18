Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Ecuador has first same-sex marriage, following court ruling

July 18, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — A lesbian couple has married in Ecuador in the first same-sex wedding since a landmark ruling last month by the country’s highest court.

Michelle Avilés and Alexandra Chávez were wed Thursday at the civil registry office in the coastal city of Guayaquil. They say they will have a party to celebrate the occasion in November.

Avilés says she knows that some people disapprove of gay weddings, but that she and Chávez have a normal life like anyone else.

Civil registry official Andrea Albán oversaw the wedding and said several other same-sex couples are preparing to get married.

Advertisement

In June, Ecuador’s Constitutional Court granted two gay couples the right to marry following a lengthy legal battle.

About a half dozen Latin American nations have approved same-sex marriage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|19 Military Officer Job Fair
7|19 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.