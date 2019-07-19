Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
El Salvador files graft charges against ex-justice minister

July 19, 2019 5:14 pm
 
< a min read
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Prosecutors on Friday accused a former minister of justice and public security of illicit enrichment and said they are seeking restitution of over $1 million in allegedly misappropriated government funds.

The case against René Mario Figueroa also targets his wife, Cecilia Figueroa. He was in the Cabinet of former President Tony Saca, who is serving a 10-year prison term for diverting $301 million to favor his businesses and third parties.

The complaint says the Figueroa investigation revealed 18 irregularities in deposits, credit card payments and loans and purchases of vehicles and properties.

Prosecutors are seeking some $870,000 from Figueroa and nearly $160,000 from his wife.

Calls to a phone number used in the past by Figueroa were not answered. He is the fifth ex-official under Saca to face corruption charges.

