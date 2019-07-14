Elevated levels of PFAS chemicals found near Delaware base

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials say high levels of a worrisome class of manmade chemicals have been detected in four private wells near Dover Air Force Base.

Officials said in a news release Sunday that they had been notified about the elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalykyl substances, or PFAS, by the U.S. Air Force and Dover Air Force Base.

Wells at the base have PFAS levels above a federal health advisory limit, and testing of nearby private wells has been ongoing.

According to the news release, the four wells provide water to a shopping center with five businesses, two residences and an office building. The owners have been notified, and the base has provided bottled water.

The widely used compounds are linked to a variety of health issues and have come under intense federal and state scrutiny in recent years.

