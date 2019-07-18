Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

EPA rejects challenge of pesticide linked to brain damage

July 18, 2019 6:34 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency rejected a key legal challenge Thursday to a pesticide linked to brain damage in children, saying environmental groups had failed to prove that a ban was warranted.

The agency’s defense of continued use of the widely used bug-killer chlorpyrifos could set the stage for a pivotal federal court decision on whether to overrule the EPA and force the agency to ban it.

“To me, this starts the clock on the use of chlorpyrifos on food crops in the US,” said former senior EPA attorney Kevin Minoli.

Scientists say studies have shown that chlorpyrifos damages the brains of fetuses and children. The pesticide has been used nationally on dozens of food crops, but California — the nation’s largest agricultural state — and a handful of other states have recently moved to ban it.

Advertisement

The agency said the environmental groups had failed to prove that the pesticide wasn’t safe.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Last summer, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the EPA to ban all sales of the pesticide. The court decided to reconsider that ruling with a slate of 11 judges, who gave the EPA until this month to respond to the environmental groups’ arguments for banning chlorpyrifos.

The EPA under the Obama administration had initiated a ban, but the agency reversed that decision shortly after President Donald Trump took office.

The EPA defense Thursday showed that “as long as the Trump administration is in charge, this EPA will favor the interests of the chemical lobby over children’s safety,” said Ken Cook, head of the Environmental Working Group environmental advocacy organization.

In a statement, the EPA said it was separately speeding up a regular agency review of the pesticide’s continued use, and expected a decision on that well ahead of a 2022 deadline.

The EPA said it also was talking with chlorpyrifos makers about further restrictions on how farmers use the pesticide.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.