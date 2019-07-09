Listen Live Sports

Erdogan attends Srebrenica victims commemoration in Bosnia

July 9, 2019 9:58 am
 
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have attended a commemoration ceremony in Sarajevo ahead of the 24th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, the worst mass killing in Europe since World War II.

The ceremony in front of the Bosnian presidency building in the capital was held Tuesday to honor 33 newly identified victims whose remains will be buried at a memorial site near Srebrenica at a formal ceremony on Thursday.

More than 8,000 men and boys were killed in and around the U.N.-protected enclave by Bosnian Serb troops during the civil war in July 1995.

Although the massacre was branded genocide by international courts, Serbian and Bosnia Serb officials continue to deny.

Erdogan is attending a regional summit in Sarajevo.

