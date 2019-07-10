Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
...

Estonia: Moscow’s marking of Tallinn retake ‘provocative’

July 10, 2019 6:35 am
 
< a min read
Share       

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia has protested Russian plans to hold festivities marking the 75th anniversary of the seizure of the Baltic nation’s capital by the Soviet Red Army in 1944.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said Wednesday a Russian embassy representative had been summoned and was told that staging a fireworks show in Moscow on Sept. 22 was “a provocative step.”

Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said when the Red Army re-entered Tallinn in 1944 after occupation 1940-41, it “didn’t bring freedom to Estonia but a Soviet occupation lasting half a century.”

That year, the Baltic country was taken by the Soviet Union when Nazi Germany’s troops left the country. Estonia reclaimed independence in 1991.

Advertisement

Relations between the small European Union and NATO member of 1.3 million and Moscow have remained chilly, shadowed by severe political differences.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire cannons during night parade at barracks

Today in History

1832: Andrew Jackson vetoes Second Bank of US charter

Get our daily newsletter.