The Associated Press
 
Government News
 
Ethics questions leaves DC council wary of troubled member

July 3, 2019 6:34 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Washington, D.C. councilman and former district transit authority chair left his colleagues uneasy after refusing to answer questions about ethics issues and an FBI raid on his home.

Chair Phil Mendelson told reporters that the council’s trust in Jack Evans is falling. Evans, the city’s longest serving lawmaker, addressed the group Tuesday in an attempt to avoid being ousted as its Committee on Finance and Revenue chair.

His private consulting business is under federal investigation. Email records show he flaunted his roles and influence when trying to get clients. His home was raided last month just before he resigned from the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority board and acknowledged he didn’t disclose a profitable conflict of interest.

The council may decide next week whether to launch an independent investigation.

